Try this vegan chocolate avocado cake recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:14 pm Jun 13, 202403:14 pm

What's the story The vegan chocolate avocado cake offers a modern take on the classic chocolate cake by using avocados for a creamy texture, eliminating the need for eggs or dairy. Its popularity stems from its health benefits and vegan-friendly ingredients. Avocados prove their versatility by transitioning from savory to decadent desserts seamlessly. Let's start cooking this delightful dish!

For this cake, you'll need two ripe avocados, two cups flour, one cup cocoa powder, two teaspoons baking powder, one teaspoon baking soda, half a teaspoon salt, one and a half cups sugar or sweetener, two teaspoons vanilla extract, one cup water or almond milk, and three-quarters cup vegetable oil. For frosting, arrange for one avocado, half a cup cocoa powder, and one cup powdered sugar.

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenehit (175 degrees Celsius) and grease your cake pan with oil or line it with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mash the avocados until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla extract to this mixture. In another bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt to ensure there are no lumps.

Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet avocado mixture, alternating with water or almond milk, to ensure even blending. Then, stir in the vegetable oil until well combined. It's important to mix to a smooth batter consistency, but avoid overmixing to prevent the cake from becoming tough. This careful process ensures the cake remains light and moist.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing it with a spatula. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenehit (175 degrees Celsius) for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. After baking, let the cake cool completely in the pan before frosting. This ensures it's fully set and ready for the creamy avocado frosting, achieving the perfect texture and flavor.

For frosting, blend one ripe avocado until smooth. Sift in cocoa powder and powdered sugar, beating until creamy. Evenly spread over the cooled cake. Optionally, garnish with fruits or nuts before serving. This adds a delightful touch, making the vegan chocolate avocado cake not only delicious but also visually appealing, ready to be enjoyed by all.