Impress your guests with this eggplant lasagna roll-ups recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:51 pm Jun 19, 202412:51 pm

Eggplant lasagna roll-ups are a delightful twist on traditional lasagna, substituting pasta sheets with thinly sliced eggplants. This dish is vegetarian and eggless, offering a lighter, yet equally satisfying alternative to meat-based versions. Originating from the creative minds of chefs catering to vegetarians, it has gained popularity for its versatility and delicious taste. Let's get cooking.

To prepare this dish, you will need two large eggplants, one cup of ricotta cheese, one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, one-fourth cup of grated Parmesan cheese (optional for strict vegetarians), two cups of marinara sauce, one teaspoon of dried oregano, one teaspoon of garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Preparing the eggplant

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Cut the ends off the eggplants and slice them lengthwise into about one-quarter-inch thick slices. Lay the slices on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle some salt on both sides of each slice and let them sit for about 10 minutes. This process helps draw out moisture. Afterward, pat dry with paper towels.

Assembling the roll-ups

In a bowl, combine ricotta cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese (reserve the rest for topping), Parmesan cheese (if using), dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix these ingredients well. Then, spread roughly two tablespoons of this mixture evenly over each eggplant slice. Carefully roll each slice from one end to the other, ensuring it's tightly rolled.

Baking time

Begin by spreading a thin layer of marinara sauce at the base of a baking dish. Place each eggplant roll-up seam side down in the dish. Once all are in place, pour the remaining marinara sauce over them evenly. Finish by sprinkling the rest of the mozzarella cheese on top, ensuring an even coverage for a delicious outcome.

Final touches

Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Then, remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and slightly golden brown on top. Let it cool slightly before serving. Finally, garnish with fresh basil leaves, adding a vibrant touch to this delightful vegetarian dish.