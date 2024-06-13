Next Article

Recipe-o'-clock: Make this vegan beetroot chocolate cake at home

What's the story The vegan beetroot chocolate cake offers a modern take on the classic chocolate cake by using the natural sweetness and moisture of beets. This cake is notable for its rich flavor and moist texture, all without animal products. It was created to offer decadent, vegan-friendly desserts and has quickly become a favorite in plant-based diet communities. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this cake, you'll need two cups all-purpose flour, one cup unsweetened cocoa powder, one and a half cups granulated sugar, two teaspoons baking powder, one teaspoon baking soda, half a teaspoon of salt, one cup vegetable oil, two cups pureed cooked beetroot (from four medium beetroots), one teaspoon vanilla extract, and one cup almond milk.

Step 1

Preparing the beetroot puree

Start by washing four medium-sized beetroots thoroughly. Wrap them in foil and bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for about an hour or until they are soft. Once cooled, peel off the skin—it should come off easily. Chop the beets into chunks and blend in a food processor until smooth. Measure out two cups for the cake batter.

Step 2

Mixing dry ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, sift together two cups of all-purpose flour with one cup unsweetened cocoa powder to ensure there are no lumps. Add in one and a half cups granulated sugar, two teaspoons baking powder, one teaspoon baking soda, and half a teaspoon salt. Whisk these dry ingredients together until they are well combined.

Step 3

Combining wet ingredients with dry

Form a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Pour in one cup of vegetable oil and add the beetroot puree from step one. Include one teaspoon vanilla extract. Gradually add one cup almond milk, mixing to a smooth consistency. Be careful to avoid overmixing as you combine these wet ingredients with the dry ones to ensure the batter remains light and airy.

Step 4

Baking your cake

Pour the batter into two greased nine-inch round cake pans, or into a similarly sized baking dish lined with parchment paper for easy removal. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Once done, it's important to let the cakes cool completely before applying any frosting or serving them as you desire.