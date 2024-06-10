Next Article

Japan on your plate: Try this pumpkin kabocha curry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:22 pm Jun 10, 202402:22 pm

What's the story Japanese pumpkin kabocha curry is a hearty and comforting dish, deeply rooted in Japanese cuisine. This vegetarian and eggless curry combines the sweetness of kabocha squash with savory traditional curry spices. It's a popular choice in colder months but can be enjoyed year-round, serving as a nutritional staple in Japanese households. This dish offers both warmth and rich cultural relevance. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this curry, gather one medium kabocha squash (peeled, cut into bite-sized pieces), two tablespoons vegetable oil, one large onion (thinly sliced), two carrots (in chunks), three cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons curry powder, one teaspoon turmeric, one tablespoon soy sauce, salt to taste, and black pepper. Optional: chopped cilantro or green onions for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the kabocha squash

Start by preparing your kabocha squash since it's the star ingredient. After peeling and cutting it into bite-sized pieces, heat a large pot over medium heat and add one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the kabocha pieces to the pot and saute for about five minutes or until they start to soften slightly. Remove them from the pot and set aside.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables and spices

In the same pot, add another tablespoon of vegetable oil along with the thinly sliced onion and carrot chunks. Saute these vegetables over medium heat until they become soft and translucent, which should take about eight minutes. After that, stir in the curry powder and turmeric, cooking it for another minute until it becomes fragrant. This process enriches the dish with deep flavors.

Step 3

Combining ingredients and simmering

Return the sauteed kabocha squash to the pot with the vegetables. Pour in three cups of vegetable broth along with a tablespoon of soy sauce for depth of flavor. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 20 minutes or until all the vegetables are tender and fully cooked.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Once your vegetables are tender, season the curry with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. If the curry's thickness isn't to your liking, you can adjust it. Simply add a little more broth or water gradually until it reaches your preferred consistency. This step ensures the curry is seasoned well and has a perfect texture.