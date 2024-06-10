Next Article

Add this to your recipe diary

Try this Brazilian moqueca with plantains recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:25 pm Jun 10, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Brazilian moqueca is a traditional stew from Brazil, celebrated for its vibrant flavors and rich history. This vegetarian version replaces fish with hearty plantains. It's notably popular in Bahia and Espirito Santo, where unique regional recipes highlight the dish's diversity. A mix of spices, vegetables, and coconut milk pays homage to Brazil's culinary landscape. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian Brazilian moqueca with plantains, gather one large onion (sliced), two garlic cloves (minced), two ripe tomatoes (sliced), one red and one yellow bell pepper (sliced), two plantains (peeled, chunked), 400ml coconut milk, two tablespoons palm or olive oil, one teaspoon paprika, half a teaspoon cayenne pepper (to taste), salt (to taste), and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Thinly slice the onion, tomatoes, and both red and yellow bell peppers. Peel the plantains and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Finely mince your garlic to ensure its flavor fully infuses the dish. This crucial step prepares all necessary components for your moqueca, setting a solid foundation for the cooking process.

Step 2

Cooking the base

In a large pot or deep pan over medium heat, add two tablespoons of palm oil or olive oil if palm is unavailable. Once hot, add your sliced onions and minced garlic to saute until they become translucent but not browned, which should take about three to five minutes. The aroma from sauteing these ingredients will start building the base flavor for your moqueca.

Step 3

Adding spices and vegetables

After sauteing your onions and garlic, introduce paprika and cayenne pepper to the mix, stirring thoroughly to ensure a uniform blend with the onions and garlic. Next, incorporate your sliced tomatoes and bell peppers, along with the plantain chunks, into the pot. Gently mix, making sure that the spices evenly coat all the vegetable pieces, integrating flavors for a harmonious dish.

Step 4

Simmering with coconut milk

Add 400ml of coconut milk to the vegetable mix in the pot; season with salt to taste. Gently simmer over low heat, covered, for about 20 minutes or until the plantains are tender but not mushy. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking at the bottom. This step infuses the dish with coconut's creamy texture and flavor, ensuring a rich and aromatic moqueca.