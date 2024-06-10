Next Article

Ancient grains stuffed peppers: Try this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 pm Jun 10, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Stuffed peppers, celebrated in various cultures, are versatile and rich in ingredients. This version, using ancient grains, is vegetarian and eggless, offering a flavorful and nutritious meal. It combines traditional cooking with a modern twist, making it both satisfying and wholesome. Rooted in culinary tradition, this dish is designed to delight. Let's begin cooking this enticing meal!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather four large bell peppers of any color, one cup each of cooked quinoa and farro, one-half cup of black beans (drained, rinsed), one cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one-half cup diced tomatoes, one teaspoon each cumin powder and paprika, salt and pepper to taste, two tablespoons olive oil, and one cup shredded cheese (optional for vegans).

Step 1

Preparing the peppers

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. As it warms, slice off the tops of the bell peppers, removing seeds and membranes. Lightly brush each pepper with olive oil and season with salt. Place them in a baking dish, adding an inch of water at the bottom. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until they begin to soften.

Step 2

Mixing the filling

While the peppers bake, start on the filling. In a large bowl, mix the cooked quinoa and farro with black beans, corn kernels, and diced tomatoes. Season with cumin powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir well to ensure the spices evenly coat the grains and vegetables, creating a flavorful and cohesive mixture for stuffing the peppers.

Step 3

Stuffing the peppers

After the peppers have slightly softened in the oven, carefully remove them, as they will be quite hot. Next, generously fill each pepper with your prepared mixture of ancient grains. If you've chosen to include cheese in your recipe, now is the time to sprinkle a generous amount on top of each stuffed pepper, ensuring a delightful cheesy crust once baked.

Step 4

Final touches

Place the peppers back in the oven for another 15 to 20 minutes to ensure they are completely heated through. If cheese has been added, this time also allows it to melt into a beautiful, golden crust. Monitor closely and remove from the oven once the cheese is perfectly melted and bubbly, ensuring a delightful finish to your stuffed peppers.