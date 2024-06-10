Next Article

Centenarian US couple, 100 and 96, marry in French town

What's the story In a heartwarming celebration of love, Harold Terens, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and his 96-year-old bride, Jeanne Swerlin, exchanged vows in the historic town of Carentan, Normandy. The wedding took place near the D-Day beaches on Saturday. Terens described it as "the best day of my life," while Swerlin affirmed that love isn't just for the young and they still get butterflies.

Ceremony details

Historic Town Hall hosts centenarian couple's wedding

The couple's wedding was held in the elegant stone-worked town hall of Carentan, a significant location during the D-Day landings. The ceremony coincided with the 80th anniversary of D-Day, marked by remembrance and celebration activities throughout the town. After affirming their vows with the mayor of Carentan, Terens and Swerlin exchanged rings and raised a toast to the health of everyone, world peace, the preservation of democracy globally, and the resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Presidential dinner

US couple celebrates wedding with French and American presidents

Following the ceremony, Terens and Swerlin, dressed in a light-blue suit and vibrant pink dress respectively, were invited to a state dinner at Elysée Palace. They dined with President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden. Macron congratulated the couple, stating that Carentan was delighted to host their wedding and wedding dinner. Despite their non-residency status in Carentan making the marriage symbolic under French law, they can complete legal formalities back in Florida.

Love story

Couple's love story spans decades and continents

Both Terens and Swerlin, who are widowed, hail from New York City. Terens first visited France as a 20-year-old US Army Air Forces corporal shortly after D-Day. The couple's affection for each other was evident when Swerlin proudly declared her new husband as "the greatest kisser ever," before they enthusiastically embraced for TV cameras. Their love story serves as a testament to the enduring power of love across time and borders.

Intense battles

Carentan marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day

The town hall of Carentan witnessed intense battles following the Allied landings on June 6, 1944, which contributed to the end of Adolf Hitler's tyranny in Europe. Like other towns and villages along the Normandy coast, where nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed under fire across five code-named beaches, Carentan has become a vibrant center of remembrance and celebration on the 80th anniversary of that day. The town is adorned with flags and bunting, and veterans are celebrated like rockstars.