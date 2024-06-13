Try this recipe

Mexico on your plate: Cook vegan tacos al pastor

By Anujj Trehaan 03:44 pm Jun 13, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Tacos al pastor, traditionally with pork, is now vegan and eggless, broadening its appeal. It stems from Lebanese influence on Mexican cuisine, blending Middle Eastern spices with Mexican flavors for a unique fusion. A staple in Mexican street food, this dish is ready for your kitchen. Let's begin cooking this inclusive version that celebrates cultural fusion.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need one can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed), two tablespoons of vegetable oil, one small pineapple (cut into chunks), one large onion (finely sliced), three cloves of garlic (minced), two teaspoons of chili powder, one teaspoon of cumin, half a teaspoon of smoked paprika, salt to taste, freshly chopped cilantro for garnish, and corn tortillas.

Step 1

Prepare the marinade

Begin by preparing the marinade for your chickpeas. In a sizable bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, minced garlic, and a pinch of salt with the vegetable oil. Next, incorporate the drained chickpeas into this spicy mixture, ensuring they're thoroughly coated. Allow them to sit in the marinade for at least 30 minutes, so they fully soak up the flavorful blend.

Step 2

Cook chickpeas and pineapple

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add the marinated chickpeas and cook them for about 10 minutes, or until they start to turn golden brown. Meanwhile, in another pan or on a grill pan if available, cook the pineapple chunks. You want them to be slightly charred around the edges, which should take roughly five to seven minutes to achieve.

Step 3

Assemble tacos

Warm your corn tortillas on a skillet or directly over your stove flame for a few seconds on each side, making them pliable. To assemble your tacos al pastor, place a generous amount of the cooked chickpeas on each tortilla. Add some grilled pineapple chunks and finely sliced onions on top. Finally, garnish with freshly chopped cilantro for a fresh touch.

Step 4

Serve immediately

Serve your vegan tacos al pastor immediately while they are warm, accompanied by lime wedges on the side for an optional squeeze over the top. Enjoying these tacos right away is crucial for experiencing their full flavor profile at its best - from the spicy chickpeas to the sweet pineapple, contrasted beautifully with the sharpness of fresh onion and the aroma of cilantro.