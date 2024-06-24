In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up the perfect bhel puri by mixing puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and coriander leaves.

Crafting the perfect bhel puri with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan

What's the story Bhel puri is a beloved Indian street food, originating from the beaches of Mumbai. It's known for its savory, tangy, and slightly sweet flavors. This snack combines puffed rice, vegetables, and a variety of chutneys into a delightful mix of textures and tastes. Being a vegetarian and eggless dish, it has gained popularity across India and beyond. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For bhel puri, gather two cups puffed rice, one finely chopped medium onion, one medium tomato, one-half cup boiled potatoes (cubed), one-quarter cup chopped coriander leaves, two tablespoons each of tamarind and green (mint-coriander) chutneys, one teaspoon chaat masala, one-half teaspoon red chili powder (optional), and salt to taste. Garnish with sev (crispy gram flour noodles).

Step 1

Preparing the chutneys

Begin by preparing the tamarind and green chutneys if you don't have them ready. For tamarind chutney, soak tamarind in warm water for an hour; extract its pulp and cook it with jaggery (or sugar), cumin powder, salt, and red chili powder until it thickens. For green chutney, blend mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies (as per taste), lemon juice, and salt into a fine paste.

Step 2

Mixing the ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and coriander leaves. Mix well, ensuring even distribution. Add in both types of chutneys according to your taste preference. Sprinkle chaat masala, chili powder (if using), and salt. Toss everything together until all components are well coated with spices and chutneys. Adjust seasoning as needed.

Step 3

Final touches & serving

Just before serving, garnish your bhel puri with sev. This crucial step adds an essential crunch that is characteristic of this dish. Serve immediately after adding the garnish to maintain the crispness of the puffed rice and sev. Bhel puri is best enjoyed fresh, as its varied textures might become soggy if left standing for too long, which can diminish the overall experience.