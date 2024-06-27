In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a unique Italian polenta pizza at home by preparing a polenta base, topping it with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, bell pepper, and onion, then baking until golden.

Make Italian polenta pizza at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:07 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Polenta, a staple Italian dish made from cornmeal, has been versatile in Italy's cuisine for centuries. It's used in various forms, such as creamy porridges and crispy fritters. The Italian polenta pizza introduces a vegetarian and eggless twist to traditional pizza, substituting dough with polenta. This innovative dish blends polenta's comforting texture with classic pizza flavors. Let's start cooking.

For this unique pizza, you'll need one cup of instant polenta, three cups of water, a teaspoon of salt, two tablespoons of olive oil, one cup of preferably homemade tomato sauce, one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese (vegan or dairy), one sliced bell pepper, half an onion thinly sliced, a handful of fresh basil leaves, and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the polenta base

Boil three cups of water in a pot. Add a teaspoon of salt, then gradually whisk in instant polenta to avoid lumps. Lower the heat, stirring until it thickens and pulls from the pot sides, about five minutes. Spread onto a tray with parchment or greased with oil, forming a half-inch thick circle. Let it cool and set for 15 minutes.

Adding toppings and baking

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Once your polenta base has set and cooled slightly, brush it with olive oil then spread tomato sauce evenly over it, leaving a small border around the edges. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese on top followed by slices of bell pepper and onion. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.

Final touches before serving

Bake in your preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for about 20 minutes, until the cheese turns bubbly and golden. Afterward, let it cool briefly, then garnish with fresh basil leaves. Slice into wedges to serve. This ensures the Italian polenta pizza is ready, with its cheese perfectly melted and golden brown, and basil adding a fresh touch.