Start by frying green curry paste, then gradually add coconut milk, vegetable broth, soy sauce, and sugar, stirring until it simmers.

Toss in a mix of veggies like mushrooms, broccoli, bell pepper, and zucchini, cooking until tender yet crisp.

Adjust the taste with salt, mindful of the soy sauce's inherent saltiness, and garnish with fresh basil leaves for a soup that's a perfect blend of aromatic and savory.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:46 pm Jun 21, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Thai green curry soup is a vibrant, flavorful dish with roots in Thailand, celebrated for its aromatic blend of herbs and spices. A staple in Thai cuisine, this vegetarian soup exemplifies how such dishes can be both hearty and delicious. Featuring a rich coconut milk base and a variety of vegetables, it offers nourishment and a feast for the senses. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this eggless, vegetarian Thai Green Curry Soup, you need 400ml coconut milk, two tablespoons vegetarian green curry paste, one tablespoon soy sauce, one tablespoon sugar, two cups vegetable broth, one cup sliced mushrooms, one cup chopped broccoli, one sliced bell pepper (into strips), one sliced zucchini (into half-moons), fresh basil leaves for garnish, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Start by heating a large pot on medium heat. Add the green curry paste, frying it gently for about one minute or until it becomes fragrant. This crucial step is essential as it helps release the complex flavors from the herbs and spices in the curry paste, fundamental for developing the soup's aromatic and flavorful base.

Step 2

Adding liquids

Begin by gradually adding coconut milk, stirring well to blend it with the green curry paste. Then, incorporate the vegetable broth, soy sauce, and sugar into the mixture. Stir everything thoroughly and bring it to a gentle simmer. This step is essential as it creates the aromatic and flavorful foundation of your Thai green curry soup.

Step 3

Incorporating vegetables

Once the soup base reaches a gentle simmer, it's time to add the vegetables. Carefully incorporate the mushrooms, broccoli, bell pepper strips, and zucchini slices into the pot. Stir them into the soup, allowing them to cook until they achieve a tender texture yet retain a slight crispness. This process should ideally take about ten minutes, ensuring the vegetables are perfectly cooked.

Step 4

Final touches

Taste your soup, adjusting with salt as necessary. Since soy sauce contributes saltiness, add any extra salt with caution. After seasoning adjustments and ensuring the flavor meets your satisfaction, turn off the heat. This step is vital to achieve a balanced taste in your Thai green curry soup, considering the inherent saltiness from soy sauce and the natural flavors of the vegetables.