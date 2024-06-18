In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorful Moroccan spiced carrot hummus by roasting chopped carrots and blending them with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and a mix of spices.

Moroccan spiced carrot hummus: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:38 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story Moroccan spiced carrot hummus is a vibrant, flavorful blend that marries the sweetness of carrots with the creamy texture of traditional hummus. Originating from Morocco's diverse culinary landscape, this dish celebrates the nation's love for spices and vegetables. It's an ideal choice for vegetarians and anyone seeking to add a colorful, nutritious option to their meals. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you'll need two cups of chopped carrots and a 15-ounce can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed). Also, gather three tablespoons of tahini, two minced garlic cloves, the juice of one lemon, and two tablespoons of olive oil. Season with one-half teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, one-quarter teaspoon of ground cinnamon, salt to taste, and water for consistency.

Step 1

Preparing the carrots

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Toss your chopped carrots with one tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt. Arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for about 25 minutes, or until they are tender and the edges slightly caramelized. This roasting process intensifies their sweetness, contributing depth to the hummus.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a food processor or high-powered blender, combine the roasted carrots with drained chickpeas, tahini, minced garlic, lemon juice, remaining tablespoon of olive oil, cumin, smoked paprika, cinnamon and salt. Blend until smooth. If your hummus appears too thick or chunky for your liking, gradually add water (one tablespoon at a time) until you reach your desired consistency.

Step 3

Seasoning adjustments

After blending your hummus to a smooth consistency, taste it. If necessary, adjust the seasoning by adding more salt to enhance its savoriness or additional lemon juice to brighten its flavor. Sometimes, an extra pinch of spices, such as cumin, smoked paprika, or cinnamon, can significantly elevate its taste profile. Experiment with these adjustments until you find the perfect balance that satisfies your palate.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Transfer your Moroccan spiced carrot humous into a serving bowl. For garnish, drizzle it with olive oil and sprinkle additional smoked paprika or chopped parsley on top for color and flavor enhancement. Serve it with warm pita bread or a variety of fresh vegetables for dipping, making it an inviting and colorful addition to any meal or snack time.