Cook this appetizing Filipino lumpia (vegetarian) dish

By Anujj Trehaan 01:10 pm Jun 13, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Lumpia, a beloved Filipino dish, is traditionally a spring roll filled with a variety of ingredients, including meat. Today, we're focusing on a vegetarian and eggless version that fully captures the festive essence without sacrificing taste. This variation is perfect for vegetarians or anyone desiring a lighter take on this classic Filipino snack. Ready to start cooking? This guide promises flavor and satisfaction.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need one cup of shredded cabbage, half a cup of grated carrots, one-fourth cup of chopped green beans, one-fourth cup of minced onion, two tablespoons of soy sauce (ensure it's vegetarian), salt and pepper to taste, 10 to 12 lumpia wrappers (make sure they are eggless), and vegetable oil for frying.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the minced onion until translucent. Add the shredded cabbage, grated carrots, and chopped green beans to the skillet. Stir in the soy sauce and season with salt and pepper according to your preference. Cook until the vegetables are tender but still crisp. Remove from heat and allow it to cool slightly.

Step 2

Wrap your lumpia

Lay out one lumpia wrapper on a clean surface. Place about two tablespoons of the vegetable filling near one edge of the wrapper. Fold in both sides over the filling then roll tightly from bottom to top. Use water or a small amount of flour paste (flour mixed with water) at the edge to seal it securely.

Step 3

Fry until golden brown

Heat vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat - you'll need enough oil for deep frying. Carefully place several wrapped lumpias into the hot oil without overcrowding them. Fry until they are golden brown on all sides, which should take about three minutes per side. Remove them from oil and drain on paper towels.

Step 4

Serve warm

Serve your veggie lumpias warm with a dipping sauce of your choice for an enhanced flavor experience. Sweet chili sauce is perfect for those seeking an authentic taste, while a vinegar garlic dip offers a unique twist. Ideal as appetizers or snacks, these crispy rolls are perfect for festive occasions or when craving something light yet satisfyingly crunchy.