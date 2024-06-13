Next Article

Cusco's Incan heritage culinary circuit

By Anujj Trehaan 02:30 pm Jun 13, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Cusco, once the heart of the Incan Empire, is a city steeped in history and culture. Beyond its archaeological marvels, it offers a culinary journey that reflects its rich heritage. From traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations to innovative cuisine that blends ancient techniques with modern flavors, Cusco's food scene is as vibrant and diverse as its past.

Earth oven

Taste the tradition: Pachamanca

Pachamanca is a traditional Andean method where food is cooked underground using heated stones. In Cusco, this technique becomes a vegetarian feast, focusing on potatoes, sweet potatoes, fava beans, and corn. Cooking in this earth oven not only imparts a unique smoky flavor but also pays homage to Pachamama (Mother Earth), reflecting the deep respect for nature inherent in Andean culture.

Purple corn drink

Sip on history: Chicha morada

Chicha morada is a refreshing beverage made from purple corn boiled with pineapple peels, cinnamon, and cloves, then sweetened to taste. This drink dates back to pre-Columbian times and is more than just thirst-quenching; it's packed with antioxidants. Enjoying chicha morada offers a glimpse into ancient dietary practices while savoring flavors that have delighted palates for centuries.

Andean superfood

A quinoa quest

Quinoa, internationally recognized as a superfood, has been a staple in Cusco well before it became trendy. This ancient grain is featured in a variety of dishes, from soups and salads to hearty main courses. Packed with protein and amino acids, quinoa meals in Cusco are a nod to tradition and offer nutritious sustenance for exploring this historic city.

Golden fruit dessert

Sweet endings: Lucuma delights

Lucuma is often referred to as the "Gold of the Incas" and is beloved for its sweet flavor reminiscent of maple and sweet potato. In Cusco's markets and restaurants, you'll find lucuma used in smoothies, ice creams, and pastries. Tasting lucuma-based desserts provides not only an indulgence for your sweet tooth but also insight into how local ingredients can be transformed into exquisite treats.