Impress your guests with this Thai-Italian basil spaghetti recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:48 pm Jun 13, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Fusion cuisine combines the best from different culinary worlds, offering uniquely delicious creations. The fusion Thai-Italian basil spaghetti is a prime example, blending Thailand's aromatic flavors with the comforting texture of Italian pasta. This dish, lacking a specific origin story, embodies modern culinary experimentation and globalization. It's vegetarian and eggless, catering to a broad range of dietary needs. Let's get cooking!

To make this dish, you'll need 200g spaghetti, two tablespoons olive oil, four cloves garlic (minced), one red chili (finely sliced), one cup fresh basil leaves, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sugar, salt to taste, and grated Parmesan cheese (optional for serving). These ingredients blend the aromatic essence of Thai cuisine with the heartiness of Italian pasta.

Preparing the pasta

Start by cooking the spaghetti according to package instructions until al dente. This usually involves boiling water in a large pot with a pinch of salt and then adding the spaghetti. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and cook for about eight to 10 minutes. Once done, drain and set aside but reserve one cup of pasta water for later use.

Crafting the flavor base

While your pasta is cooking, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Then, add four cloves of minced garlic and one finely sliced red chili to the pan. Saute these ingredients for two minutes or until they become fragrant but not browned. This crucial step builds the foundational flavors, infusing your dish with a distinctive Thai-Italian fusion taste.

Combining ingredients

Add cooked spaghetti to your flavor base in the pan. Toss in fresh basil leaves along with soy sauce and sugar. Mix well over low heat ensuring that every strand of spaghetti is coated evenly with your aromatic sauce. If needed, add a bit of reserved pasta water to help combine all ingredients smoothly without drying out.

Final touches

Taste your dish and adjust the salt as needed. Serve it hot, and if you like, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top. This optional step adds a layer of complexity typical of Italian cuisine, catering to various tastes and dietary restrictions. It ensures that everyone can tailor this fusion spaghetti to their liking, enhancing the dining experience with a customizable touch.