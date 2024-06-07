Next Article

Try this recipe

Japan on your plate: Cook this pumpkin tempura at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:35 pm Jun 07, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Japanese pumpkin tempura, known as kabocha tempura in Japan, is a popular dish that offers a delightful crunch with a sweet, tender interior. Originating from traditional Japanese cuisine, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its unique taste and vegetarian appeal. It's typically served as an appetizer or a side dish and is celebrated for its simplicity and flavor. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless dish, you'll need one small kabocha (about 500 grams), one cup of ice-cold water, one cup of all-purpose flour, and one-half teaspoon of salt. Additionally, vegetable oil is required for frying. Ensure the kabocha is thoroughly washed before starting. This selection of ingredients will create the perfect crispy and tender tempura.

Step 1

Preparing the kabocha

Begin by slicing the kabocha into half-inch thick pieces. Use a spoon to remove seeds and fibrous material from the center. Peeling the skin isn't necessary as it adds texture and nutrients. After slicing, pat the pieces dry with paper towels to eliminate excess moisture. This step prepares them for achieving the perfect crispy tempura batter coating.

Step 2

Making the batter

In a large bowl, combine one cup of all-purpose flour with half a teaspoon of salt for your batter. Gradually pour in one cup of ice-cold water, stirring the mixture gently to incorporate. It's crucial not to overmix the batter; a few lumps are perfectly fine and will actually help achieve the desired crispy texture of the tempura.

Step 3

Frying process

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large pot to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius). Dip each slice of kabocha into the batter, ensuring it's fully coated but not dripping excessively. Carefully place them in hot oil without crowding them. Fry until they are golden brown on both sides, which should take about two to three minutes per side.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once fried to perfection, transfer your pumpkin tempura onto a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil. Serve immediately while hot for optimal enjoyment! This dish pairs wonderfully with soy sauce or tentsuyu (tempura dipping sauce) for dipping and can be garnished with grated daikon radish or green onions for an extra burst of flavor.