Barcelona's Disfrutar named the world's best restaurant for 2024

By Simran Jeet 02:19 pm Jun 07, 202402:19 pm

What's the story The globally acclaimed restaurant, Disfrutar, located in Barcelona, Spain, has been crowned the world's best restaurant for 2024. The announcement was made during the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Often dubbed as the Oscars of global fine dining, this year's list featured six Spanish restaurants, with three securing spots in the top five.

Culinary mastery

Disfrutar's culinary excellence and signature dishes

Disfrutar, which climbed from second place last year, is helmed by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casanas. The trio, who first met at the legendary El Bulli, are celebrated for their imaginative dishes executed with technical precision. Their signature offerings include the caviar-filled Panchino doughnut, frozen gazpacho sandwich and squab with kombu spaghetti, almond and grape.

Culinary rankings

Top five restaurants and their global locations

In Spain, Chef Victor Arguinzoniz's Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo has secured the second spot, celebrated for its unbeatable barbecue made with the finest ingredients. The third place was claimed by Parisian restaurant Table by Bruno Verjus, while Madrid's Diverxo took fourth position. Peru's reputation as South America's premier dining destination was further bolstered with Lima's Maido ranking fifth.

Global recognition

North American restaurants shine in top ten

The highest-ranking North American restaurant was Mexico City's Quintonil, which secured seventh place. New York City's Atomix emerged as the top entry from the United States, coming in sixth. In terms of cities, Paris and Bangkok tied for first place with four restaurants each on the list, with Gaggan Anand being Bangkok's highest-ranking entry at number nine.

Ranking methodology

The world's 50 best restaurants list compilation

The world's 50 best restaurants list is compiled based on votes from The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. This academy comprises 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, including food writers and chefs, from 27 regions around the world. Once a restaurant has won the top prize, it is entered into a separate "Best of Best" program.