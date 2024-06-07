Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Ethiopian injera with veggie toppings recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:55 pm Jun 07, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Injera, a staple of Ethiopian cuisine, is a sourdough-risen flatbread with a unique, slightly spongy texture. Made from teff flour, it's versatile and served with various toppings. This dish offers a glimpse into Ethiopia's culinary heritage and suits vegetarian, eggless diets. Its cultural significance and delightful taste invite food enthusiasts to explore Ethiopian flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the injera gather two cups teff flour, three cups water (adjust as needed), and one-half teaspoon salt. For the veggie toppings, arrange for one large onion (chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one bell pepper (sliced), one cup chopped tomatoes, one cup spinach leaves, two tablespoons olive oil, salt to taste, and spices such as turmeric and cumin for added flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the injera batter

Start by mixing the teff flour with water in a large bowl. Whisk until you achieve a smooth batter consistency. The mixture should be somewhat thin but not too watery. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth and allow it to ferment at room temperature for one to three days. This fermentation process is crucial for developing injera's distinctive sour flavor.

Step 2

Cooking the injera

After fermentation, stir in half a teaspoon of salt into the batter. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and pour enough batter to cover its surface thinly. Tilt the pan in a circular motion for even spreading. Cook until bubbles form on top and edges lift from the pan—no need to flip it over. Remove from heat once cooked through.

Step 3

Preparing veggie toppings

Heat olive oil in another pan over medium heat; add onions and garlic until they soften slightly — about two minutes — then incorporate bell peppers and cook for another three minutes or so until they're tender but still crisp. Add tomatoes, spinach leaves, salt to taste along with turmeric and cumin; saute everything together until spinach wilts down.

Step 4

Assembling your dish

Begin by placing the cooked injera on plates as your base. Then, spoon a generous portion of the veggie topping mixture onto each injera. You may spread it evenly across or pile it in the center, according to preference. Serve immediately while warm to enjoy the flavors fully. This method ensures each bite is infused with the delightful combination of injera and toppings.