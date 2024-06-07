Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Melbourne's coastal charm and mountain escapes

By Anujj Trehaan 01:50 pm Jun 07, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Melbourne shines as a vibrant city, celebrated for its dynamic culture and breathtaking landscapes, offering a plethora of weekend escapes. With its stunning coastal views and tranquil mountain retreats, Melbourne is a haven for travelers eager to discover the natural beauty that lies just beyond this urban sanctuary. From the rugged coastline to peaceful mountain hideaways, there's an adventure for every kind of explorer.

Coastal adventure

Discover the Great Ocean Road

Embark on a journey along the Great Ocean Road, one of Australia's most scenic drives. Stretching over 240 kilometers, this route offers spectacular ocean vistas, towering cliffs, and lush rainforests. Highlights include the iconic Twelve Apostles limestone stacks and the charming beach towns of Lorne and Apollo Bay. It's a perfect getaway for those looking to experience Australia's rugged coastline.

Mountain retreat

Explore the Dandenong Ranges

Just an hour's drive from Melbourne lies the enchanting Dandenong Ranges. Known for its cool climate gardens, misty landscapes, and quaint villages like Olinda and Sassafras, it's an ideal escape for nature lovers. Take a ride on the historic Puffing Billy Steam Railway or wander through the lush fern glades of Sherbrooke Forest. The Dandenongs offer a peaceful retreat from city life.

Beach bliss

Relax at Mornington Peninsula

The Mornington Peninsula is where Melburnians go to relax by the sea. With both sheltered bay beaches and wild surf coasts, it caters to all preferences. Visit Sorrento or Portsea for upscale boutiques and cafes or take a dip in the Peninsula Hot Springs for some relaxation. The region also boasts excellent walking trails with stunning coastal views.

Wine country

Venture to Yarra Valley

Just an hour from Melbourne, Yarra Valley offers a unique escape. Famous for its exquisite wineries and stunning landscapes, it emphasizes gourmet local produce over wine tastings. Dawn balloon flights offer memorable views across vast vineyards. This region provides a distinct experience away from Melbourne's coastal and mountain attractions, focusing on the beauty of rural Victoria.