In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a crowd-pleasing Lebanese Spinach Fatayer with a few simple steps.

Start by preparing a dough with flour, yeast, sugar, salt, olive oil, and warm water, and let it rise.

Meanwhile, create a zesty filling with fresh spinach, onion, lemon juice, olive oil, optional sumac, and seasonings.

Roll out the risen dough, fill with the spinach mixture, shape into triangles, and bake until golden.

This savory pastry is a perfect blend of crispy outside and tender inside, sure to impress your guests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe!

Your guests will love this Lebanese spinach fatayer recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:04 pm Jun 18, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Lebanese spinach fatayer is a savory pastry rooted in Middle Eastern cuisine. These small triangles, filled with a tangy and flavorful spinach mixture, are perfect for vegetarians and are eggless. Originating from Lebanon, they have gained worldwide popularity for their delicious taste and nutritional benefits. Let's start cooking and bring a piece of Lebanese tradition to your table with these delightful pastries.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Lebanese Spinach Fatayer, gather two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of instant yeast, half a teaspoon of sugar, one teaspoon of salt, three tablespoons of olive oil, and three-quarters cup of warm water for dough. Filling needs two cups chopped fresh spinach, one small chopped onion, two tablespoons lemon juice, two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon optional sumac, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by mixing flour, instant yeast, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Add olive oil and warm water gradually until a dough forms. Knead on a floured surface for five minutes until smooth. Return it to the bowl, cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap, and let it rise in a warm place until doubled, about one hour.

Step 2

Make the filling

While the dough is rising, start preparing your spinach filling. In a separate bowl, mix together the chopped fresh spinach leaves with the finely chopped onion. Add lemon juice and olive oil to this mixture. If opting to use sumac, include it now; then season with salt and pepper according to your taste. Stir everything well to ensure that the flavors meld together beautifully.

Step 3

Shape your fatayers

Once your dough has doubled in size, punch it down gently, then divide into small balls - you should get around 12 from this quantity. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a circle about five inches in diameter, then place some filling at its center, leaving enough space around edges to seal them properly later on.

Step 4

Bake to perfection

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Form fatayers by folding the dough circles into triangles, ensuring edges are sealed tightly to prevent filling from spilling out; pinch corners well. Place them on baking sheets lined with parchment paper, spaced apart. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy outside, yet tender inside.