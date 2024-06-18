In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorsome vegan French ratatouille by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding cubed eggplant, sliced zucchinis, and chopped bell peppers.

Season with thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper, and let it simmer until the veggies are tender.

Recipe-o'-clock: Prepare vegan French ratatouille for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 02:59 pm Jun 18, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Ratatouille, a classic dish from Provence, is a vibrant vegetable stew celebrated for its robust flavors and nutritious ingredients. Traditionally comprising a medley of summer vegetables, it has been adapted for vegan and vegetarian diets over time. With centuries of cultural relevance, ratatouille embodies the essence of Mediterranean cuisine. Let's embark on this delicate vegan culinary voyage together.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful vegan ratatouille, you will need one medium-sized eggplant, two small zucchinis, two red bell peppers, one large onion, three cloves of garlic (minced), two cups of crushed tomatoes (canned or fresh), one teaspoon of dried thyme, one teaspoon of dried oregano, salt and pepper to taste, and two tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Peel the eggplant and cut it into half-inch cubes. Slice the zucchinis into half-inch thick rounds. Core and seed the red bell peppers before chopping them into bite-sized pieces. Finally, peel and finely chop the onion. This step ensures that all components cook evenly and absorb flavors well.

Step 2

Cooking the base

In a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat, warm up one tablespoon of olive oil. Begin by adding the chopped onions, sauteing them until they become translucent, about five minutes. Next, add the minced garlic to the pan, cooking it for another minute until it becomes fragrant but not browned. This method establishes a flavorful foundation for our ratatouille.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and seasoning

In your skillet with onions and garlic, add the eggplant cubes first, as they need more time to soften. After about five minutes, mix in the zucchini rounds and bell pepper pieces, along with the crushed tomatoes. Season with dried thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. Gently stir to ensure the herbs are evenly distributed throughout the vegetable mixture.

Step 4

Simmering ratatouille

Combine all ingredients in your skillet or saucepan, then reduce heat to low. Allow the ratatouille to simmer uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender but still hold their shape, crucial for texture. Drizzle the remaining olive oil on top before serving hot as a main or chilled as a side dish, perfect for warmer months.