Crafting smoky chipotle black bean burgers with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:54 pm Jun 18, 202402:54 pm

What's the story Black bean burgers have become a staple in vegetarian cuisine, offering a hearty and flavorful alternative to traditional meat burgers. Originating from the vegetarian and vegan movements that sought to create satisfying meals without animal products, these burgers incorporate smoky chipotle peppers for a unique twist. Perfect for anyone looking to explore plant-based cooking, this dish is sure to delight. So, let's get cooking.

For smoky chipotle black bean burgers, gather a 15-ounce can of black beans (drained, rinsed), one tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with three tablespoons water (egg substitute), half a cup breadcrumbs, one finely chopped chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, two tablespoons adobo sauce, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon each of garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper to taste, and cooking oil.

Preparing the black bean mixture

Begin by mashing the black beans in a large bowl until mostly broken down but still chunky for texture, aiding in patty cohesion. Stir in the flaxseed-water mix, acting as an egg substitute for binding. Then, add breadcrumbs to soak up excess moisture and provide structure. This preparation ensures the patties hold together well while maintaining a satisfying bite.

Flavoring your burgers

To infuse your burgers with that distinctive smoky chipotle flavor, mix in the chopped chipotle pepper and adobo sauce into your bean mixture. Then season with smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix everything thoroughly until well combined. The spices not only add depth of flavor but also contribute to the overall savory experience of these vegetarian burgers.

Shaping and cooking your burgers

Divide the mixture into four equal parts, shaping each into patties about half an inch thick. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once hot, cook each patty for about five minutes on each side until nicely browned and heated through. Alternatively, bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes on each side if you prefer using less oil.

Serving suggestions

Serve your smoky chipotle black bean burgers on toasted buns with a variety of toppings. Consider adding creamy avocado slices, crunchy lettuce or spinach, juicy tomatoes or salsa, or even a simple spread of mayonnaise or vegan mayo mixed with a dash of lime juice for added zest. These versatile burgers are the perfect match for nearly any topping you choose!