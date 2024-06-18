In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a tropical feast with this coconut milk braised vegetable recipe.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in coconut oil, then add a colorful mix of bell peppers, carrots, green beans, and baby corn.

Simmer everything in rich, full-fat coconut milk until tender yet crisp, seasoning to taste.

What's the story Tropical coconut milk braised vegetable is a vibrant, nutritious dish, originating from regions abundant with coconut trees. It marries the rich, creamy flavor of coconut milk with a variety of fresh vegetables, embodying the simplicity and wholesomeness of vegetarian cooking. With its roots in tropical culinary traditions, this dish is perfect for those eager to explore international flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need one 400ml can of full-fat coconut milk, two tablespoons coconut oil, one large onion (sliced), two cloves garlic (minced), one inch of ginger (minced), one red bell pepper (sliced), one yellow bell pepper (sliced), two carrots (thinly sliced), 200g green beans (halved), 200g baby corn (halved lengthwise), and salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all vegetables. Peel and finely mince the onion, garlic, and ginger to fully release their flavors. Slice the red and yellow bell peppers into thin strips for even cooking. Carrots should be thinly sliced, and the ends of green beans trimmed. Halve the green beans and baby corn for bite-sized pieces, ensuring a quicker cooking process and even flavor distribution.

Step 2

Sauteing aromatics

In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, melt two tablespoons of coconut oil. Add in your sliced onions first; saute until they start to become translucent. Follow with minced garlic and ginger, stirring frequently until fragrant — about one minute should do it. This step is crucial as it forms the flavor base for our vegetable braise.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and coconut milk

Add the prepared vegetables — bell peppers, carrots, green beans and baby corn — to your skillet or wok containing the sauteed aromatics. Stir them together thoroughly for about two minutes on medium heat. This crucial step initiates their cooking while also ensuring they are well-infused with the rich flavors of garlic and ginger, setting the stage for a flavorful dish.

Step 4

Braising in coconut milk

Pour in one can of full-fat coconut milk over your mixed vegetables in the skillet or wok. Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper according to taste preferences. Bring everything to a gentle simmer over low-medium heat; let it cook uncovered for about 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender but still retain some crispness.