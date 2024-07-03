In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a fusion delight with this spinach paneer lasagna recipe.

Start by sautéing paneer, spinach, and spices, then layer it with lasagna sheets, tomato puree, and cheese.

Bake until golden, let it cool, and serve this Italian-Indian culinary masterpiece with a side of salad or garlic bread. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this fusion spinach paneer lasagna recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:57 pm Jul 03, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Fusion spinach paneer lasagna marries the rich, creamy textures of traditional Indian paneer with classic Italian lasagna. This dish is a testament to the versatility and adaptability of global cuisines, blending spices and culinary techniques from different cultures. Ideal for vegetarians seeking a hearty meal, it offers a creative twist on familiar flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful fusion dish, you will need 200 grams of paneer. Ensure that the paneer is fresh and crumble it into small, bite-sized pieces before use. This will be one of the key ingredients that brings a unique texture and flavor to the lasagna, marrying well with the spinach and spices for a truly multicultural culinary experience.

Step 1

Prepare the spinach paneer mixture

In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic, sauteing until they become soft and golden. Introduce crumbled paneer to the pan along with chopped spinach. Season the mixture with garam masala, salt, and pepper. Continue cooking until the spinach has wilted and the ingredients are well combined. Once done, set this flavorful mixture aside for the lasagna assembly.

Step 2

Assemble the lasagna layers

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Begin by spreading a thin layer of tomato puree in a baking dish. Add three lasagna sheets on the puree. Top with half the spinach paneer mix and mozzarella cheese. Repeat: add pasta sheets, the rest of the spinach paneer, more cheese, then a final layer of pasta sheets, puree, and cheese.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Then remove the foil, allowing the top to turn golden brown and bubbly by baking for an additional 10 minutes. This ensures the lasagna is thoroughly cooked, with a perfectly melted cheese layer on top, achieving a deliciously golden and appealing finish.

Step4

Serve warm

Allow the fusion spinach paneer lasagna to cool slightly before slicing into squares for serving. This dish pairs wonderfully with a simple green salad or garlic bread on the side, offering an enriching dining experience. It brings together the flavors of Italy and India in every bite, making it a perfect meal for those who appreciate culinary fusion.