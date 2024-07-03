In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting bowl of vegan colcannon with just a few simple steps.

Start by boiling potatoes, then sauté onions, garlic, and kale or cabbage in olive oil.

Mash the cooked potatoes with the sautéed greens and almond milk, season to taste, and serve.

Impress your guests with this hearty Irish vegan colcannon

By Anujj Trehaan 02:18 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Colcannon, a traditional Irish dish, is a hearty and comforting blend of mashed potatoes and kale or cabbage. Originally served at Halloween, it's now a beloved comfort food year-round. This vegan version maintains the soul-warming essence of the original recipe while ensuring it's accessible to those following a plant-based diet. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Ireland to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan colcannon, you will need four large potatoes (peeled and quartered), one cup of chopped kale or cabbage, one onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one cup of unsweetened almond milk (or any plant-based milk), two tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients are easily available and bring out the authentic taste of this dish.

Step 1

Prepare the potatoes

Begin by boiling the peeled and quartered potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Cook them until tender, which should take about 15 to 20 minutes. Once they are fully cooked, it's important to drain them well. This crucial step ensures the achievement of the creamy texture that colcannon is famously known for, setting the foundation for this comforting dish.

Step 2

Cook kale and onions

While the potatoes boil, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic, sauteing until they become soft and translucent. Then, incorporate your chopped kale or cabbage, cooking until it has completely wilted - this should take about five minutes. The combination of garlic, onion, and greens significantly adds depth to your colcannon's flavor profile.

Step 3

Mash potatoes with greens

After draining your potatoes well, return them to their pot over low heat for just a minute or two; this helps remove any remaining moisture. Then add in your cooked kale or cabbage mixture along with almond milk. Mash everything together until smooth but still retaining some texture for interest. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.

Step 4

Serve your vegan colcannon

Once everything is well combined into a creamy mixture with flecks of green throughout from the kale or cabbage, transfer your vegan colcannon into a serving bowl. It can be enjoyed as is or paired with other dishes as part of a larger meal. This dish not only brings comfort but also packs nutritional value, making it perfect for any occasion.