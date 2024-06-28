In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Swiss chard pie by sautéing onions and garlic, then adding Swiss chard until wilted.

You will love this wholesome Swiss chard pie recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:03 pm Jun 28, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Swiss chard pie is a nutritious and delightful vegetarian dish rooted in Mediterranean cuisine. Celebrated for its vibrant colors from Swiss chard and a rich, savory filling, it's perfect for those desiring a hearty meal without meat or eggs. This dish demonstrates the versatility of vegetarian cooking through its blend of flavors and textures. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

For this Swiss chard pie, gather one bunch of Swiss chard (about 10 ounces), one large onion, two cloves of garlic, one cup each of ricotta and crumbled feta cheese, one teaspoon of dried dill, half a teaspoon of nutmeg, salt, pepper to taste, two tablespoons olive oil, and one package (about one pound) phyllo dough.

Step 1

Preparing the filling

Begin by heating the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan, sauteing them until they become soft and translucent, but not browned. This should take roughly five minutes. The aroma from sauteing onions and garlic will soon fill your kitchen, creating a delightful base scent for our pie.

Step 2

Cooking Swiss chard

Next, incorporate the chopped Swiss chard into the pan already containing the sauteed onions and garlic. Stir and cook the mixture until you notice the Swiss chard has significantly wilted and its water content has almost fully evaporated. This process typically spans around seven minutes. It's crucial to ensure that most of the water is evaporated to prevent your pie from becoming soggy.

Step 3

Mixing cheeses and seasoning

In a large bowl, combine the ricotta and crumbled feta cheeses, then add dried dill, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Ensure the Swiss chard mixture has cooled slightly—to avoid prematurely melting the cheeses—before folding it into the cheese mixture. Mix everything thoroughly until you achieve a uniform filling. This careful blending ensures all ingredients are well incorporated for a cohesive and flavorful pie filling.

Step 4

Assembling and baking pie

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Lay out phyllo dough sheets on a surface, covering them with a damp cloth to prevent drying. In a nine-inch oiled baking dish, place one phyllo sheet, brush it lightly with olive oil, then add another sheet. Repeat this process using about half of your phyllo sheets for the base layering.