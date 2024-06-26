In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a sizzling Mexican esquites dish with fresh corn, jalapeno, red onion, garlic, chili powder, mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro, and cotija cheese.

Start by charring the corn in butter or olive oil, then add the jalapeno, onion, garlic, and spices for a flavor boost.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:44 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Esquites, a beloved Mexican street food, is a savory, spicy corn salad with a tangy twist. Originating from Mexico's vibrant streets, this dish has a rich cultural heritage. Traditionally served in small cups for easy snacking, its blend of sauteed corn, chili powder, and lime juice makes esquites an ideal vegetarian and eggless option for any meal. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need two tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil, four cups fresh corn kernels (four to five ears), one chopped jalapeno (seeded for less heat), half cup chopped red onion, two minced garlic cloves, half teaspoon chili powder, salt, quarter cup mayonnaise or vegan mayo, lime juice, quarter cup chopped cilantro, and one-third cup crumbled cotija or vegan feta.

Step 1

Prepare the corn

Heat the butter or olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the fresh corn kernels. Cook without stirring for about two minutes to achieve a nice char on one side. Then, stir the corn and continue cooking until all sides are golden brown and charred in spots, which should take around eight more minutes.

Step 2

Add flavorings

Lower the heat to medium. Add the chopped jalapeno and red onion to the skillet with the corn. Stir occasionally, cooking until they start to soften, about three minutes. Then, add minced garlic, chili powder, and season with salt to taste. Cook for another minute until it becomes fragrant, enhancing the dish's aroma and flavor profile significantly.

Step 3

Mix in remaining ingredients

After removing the skillet from heat, transfer the corn mix into a bowl for easier mixing. Stir in mayonnaise or vegan mayo, adding lime juice for zest. Include chopped cilantro for freshness and crumbled cotija or vegan feta, mixing until well combined. This step ensures the flavors meld together perfectly, ready to be enjoyed in this delightful dish.

Step 4

Serve your esquites

Serve your esquites warm or at room temperature, as you prefer. For an authentic touch, spoon them into small cups or bowls, and consider garnishing with extra cilantro leaves on top for added freshness. Enjoy this sizzling Mexican esquites fiesta as an appetizer or side dish, bringing vibrant flavors directly from Mexico to your dining table.