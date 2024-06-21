In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up an authentic Argentine chimichurri veggie grill by first creating a fresh chimichurri sauce with parsley, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices.

Grill your veggies, including bell peppers, zucchini, squash, and red onion, on medium-high heat until they have distinct char marks.

Finally, serve the grilled veggies drizzled with the chimichurri sauce for a vibrant, flavorful dish that's a direct ticket to Argentina.

Recipe: Make authentic Argentine chimichurri veggie grill

By Anujj Trehaan 03:15 pm Jun 21, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Chimichurri, a vibrant green sauce from Argentina, is celebrated for its rich flavor and versatility. Traditionally a marinade or condiment for meats, this guide offers a vegetarian twist by pairing it with grilled vegetables. Ideal for those seeking a hearty, eggless option without sacrificing taste. Let's start cooking and introduce a piece of Argentine cuisine to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the chimichurri, combine one cup of fresh parsley, three minced garlic cloves, half a cup of olive oil, two tablespoons red wine vinegar, one teaspoon salt, half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, and a quarter teaspoon red pepper flakes. For grilling: two bell peppers (any color), one large zucchini, one yellow squash, and one red onion, all sliced for the grill.

Step 1

Prepare the chimichurri sauce

Begin by finely chopping the parsley and mincing the garlic. In a bowl, mix these with olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Whisk until well blended. Authentic chimichurri thrives on freshness and simplicity - no cooking needed. Let it sit as you prep your vegetables, allowing flavors to meld beautifully.

Step 2

Prep your veggies for grilling

Wash all your vegetables thoroughly before slicing them into pieces that are not too thin - about half an inch thick should do it; this ensures they retain their texture upon grilling. Lightly brush each piece with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Preheating your grill while doing so can save time.

Step 3

Mastering the grill

Once your grill reaches a medium-high heat, it's ready for the vegetables. Place your seasoned veggies on the grill. Carefully grill each side for four to five minutes, or until you observe distinct char marks. These marks are the key indicators of a delightful smoky flavor. It's essential to monitor them closely during grilling to prevent any burning and ensure perfect results.

Step 4

Bringing it all together

Once your vegetables are grilled to perfection, carefully arrange them on a serving platter. Then, generously drizzle with the chimichurri sauce you prepared earlier, or decide to serve it on the side, based on your preference. This visually appealing dish not only brings vibrant colors to your table but also packs a flavorful punch that promises to transport your taste buds directly to Argentina.