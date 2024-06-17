In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Ethiopian dish, misir wot, by sautéing onions, garlic, ginger, tomato paste, and Berbere spice in olive oil.

Add washed and soaked red lentils to the mix, simmer until tender, and season with salt.

Crafting authentic Ethiopian misir wot with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:14 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Misir wot, a staple dish in Ethiopian cuisine, is a hearty and flavorful lentil stew. Originating from Ethiopia, this dish is deeply embedded in the country's culinary traditions and is often enjoyed with injera, a sourdough flatbread. Rich in spices and completely vegetarian and eggless, misir wot offers a delightful experience for those seeking to explore international flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For misir wot, you'll need one cup of red lentils, two large onions finely chopped, three cloves of garlic minced, one tablespoon of ginger minced, two tablespoons of tomato paste, one-fourth cup of either olive oil or vegetable oil, one tablespoon of Berbere spice mix (essential Ethiopian spice blend), two cups of water or vegetable broth for cooking the lentils, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by thoroughly washing the red lentils under cold running water until the water runs clear. This step is crucial for removing any debris and excess starch from the lentils. After washing, soak them in clean water for about fifteen minutes. This soaking process helps in reducing cooking time and makes the lentils easier to digest.

Step 2

Cooking onions and spices

In a large pot or deep pan over medium heat, add the olive oil followed by finely chopped onions. Saute the onions until they turn golden brown; this usually takes about 10 minutes. It's important to stir frequently to prevent burning. Once golden browned add garlic and ginger; saute for another two minutes until fragrant before stirring in tomato paste and Berbere spice mix.

Step 3

Simmering lentils

Drain the soaked lentils and add them to the pot along with two cups of water or vegetable broth. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly. Bring it to a boil then reduce heat to low allowing it to simmer uncovered for about 20 to 25 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy. Stir occasionally during this process.

Step 4

Final touches

After the lentils are cooked, adjust the seasoning with salt to taste. Stir well, then let the misir wot simmer for an extra five minutes on low heat. This step ensures the flavors meld together perfectly. Once done, your misir wot is ready to enjoy hot. It pairs wonderfully with injera or rice, depending on your preference, making for a delightful meal.