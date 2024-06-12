Next Article

What's the story Vegan peppermint brownies offer a delightful twist on classic chocolate treats, combining rich, fudgy texture with refreshing peppermint. This eggless and dairy-free version lets everyone indulge in this sweet treat, regardless of dietary restrictions. Originating as a creative vegan alternative, these brownies have quickly become a favorite for their unique flavor and cruelty-free ingredients. Let's get cooking!

For these divine vegan peppermint brownies, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of granulated sugar, half a cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, half a cup of vegetable oil, one teaspoon baking powder, one teaspoon vanilla extract, one-fourth teaspoon salt, half a cup water, and two tablespoons peppermint extract. For frosting, arrange for two cups powdered sugar, one-fourth cup melted vegan butter, and one tablespoon peppermint extract.

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 175 degrees Celsius). Grease an eight-inch square baking pan or line it with parchment paper for easy brownie removal. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients: flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Stir these components well to ensure they are thoroughly mixed and evenly distributed.

In a separate bowl or measuring jug, begin by combining the wet ingredients: vegetable oil, water, vanilla extract, and two tablespoons of peppermint extract. It's crucial to mix these well to achieve a uniform blend. Once they are thoroughly combined, gradually incorporate this mixture into your dry ingredients. Stir the combined mixtures gently but steadily until you reach a smooth, lump-free batter consistency.

Pour your batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth out the top with a spatula to ensure an even layer. Bake in your preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs attached but no wet batter. Allow them to cool completely in the pan before frosting.

While brownies cool, prepare frosting by mixing powdered sugar, melted vegan butter, and one tablespoon peppermint extract until smooth. Adjust thickness with more powdered sugar or plant-based milk as needed. Once cooled, generously frost the brownies, then cut into squares. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container. Enjoy these divine vegan peppermint brownies, perfect for any occasion of joy and indulgence.