Next Article

Try this recipe

Whip up this decadent vegan black forest cake

By Anujj Trehaan 12:39 pm Jun 07, 202412:39 pm

What's the story The black forest cake, with its origins in Germany, is celebrated for its luxurious layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherries. This vegan adaptation ensures the same level of decadence without the use of any animal products. Ideal for any celebration or as a sumptuous weekend indulgence, this cake demonstrates that you can ethically enjoy classic indulgence. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups flour, one cup cocoa powder, one and a half cups sugar, two teaspoons of baking soda, one teaspoon of salt, two cups non-dairy milk (almond or soy), two-thirds cup oil, two tablespoons of vinegar, and two tablespoons of vanilla. For filling/topping: three cups cherries (fresh or frozen), one-fourth cup cherry juice or water, three tablespoons of cornstarch slurry, and three cups coconut whipped cream.

Step 1

Prepare the cake batter

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenehit (175 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl mix together the non-dairy milk with vegetable oil, apple cider vinegar and vanilla extract until well combined. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined; avoid overmixing.

Step 2

Bake the layers

Divide the batter evenly between two greased and floured round cake pans. Tap pans on counter to release any air bubbles. Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Allow cakes to cool in pans for 10 minutes then transfer them onto wire racks to cool completely.

Step three

Prepare cherry filling

While cakes cool, prepare the cherry filling. Combine cherries, cherry juice and cornstarch slurry in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the mixture thickens. After thickening, remove from heat. Let this filling cool completely before using it for cake assembly. Cooling is essential to ensure the filling's consistency is perfect for layering, contributing to the cake's texture and taste.

Final step

Assemble the cake

Once cakes have cooled, place one layer on a serving plate. Spread half of the coconut whipped cream over the first layer, then spoon cherry filling on top. Place the second cake layer atop the first. Spread the remaining whipped cream over the top of the second layer. Garnish with additional cherries if desired. Refrigerate the cake for at least an hour before serving.