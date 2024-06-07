Next Article

What's the story Beetroot gnocchi offers a colorful, vegetarian alternative to classic Italian potato dumplings. Originating from Italy, traditional gnocchi is celebrated for its soft texture and sauce compatibility. This beetroot version adds a visual pop and earthy taste, enriching the dish with extra nutrients. It's an ideal choice for those desiring a satisfying meatless meal. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To start this culinary journey, you'll need two medium-sized beetroots, one cup of ricotta cheese, two and a half cups of all-purpose flour (with extra for dusting), one teaspoon of salt, and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. For garnishing, prepare some grated Parmesan cheese and fresh basil leaves. These ingredients come together to create a dish that's both nutritious and delicious.

Step 1

Preparing the beetroot puree

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Wash the beetroots thoroughly and wrap them individually in aluminum foil. Roast in the oven for about an hour or until tender when pierced with a fork. Once done, allow them to cool before peeling off their skins. Chop the beetroots into chunks and blend until smooth in a blender.

Step 2

Mixing gnocchi dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine one cup of beetroot puree with one cup of ricotta cheese. Stir in the salt and black pepper until well combined. Gradually add two cups of flour to the mixture, stirring until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour as needed but try to keep it as light as possible.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking gnocchi

Dust your work surface with flour. Divide the dough into four parts. Roll each into long ropes about half an inch thick, then cut these into half-inch pieces to make gnocchi dumplings. Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling, then cook the gnocchi in batches. They're done when they float to the surface, about three minutes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

After cooking, ensure the gnocchi are well-drained before placing them onto plates or bowls for serving. Enhance each portion with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese and a few fresh basil leaves, adding a sophisticated touch of flavor. This delightful dish is perfectly complemented by light sauces, such as a creamy sage butter or a tangy marinara sauce, catering to varied taste preferences.