Serve your guests vegetarian sushi rolls. Here's the recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:28 pm Jun 12, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Originating in Japan, sushi has transformed from a fish preservation method to a sophisticated culinary art. While traditionally featuring seafood, the trend toward vegetarian sushi has grown, making it accessible to all dietary preferences. This guide aims to create an ultimate vegetarian and eggless sushi roll, delightful both to the palate and the eye. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these vegetarian sushi rolls, you'll need two cups of sushi rice, three cups of water, one-half cup of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of salt, nori (seaweed sheets), cucumber strips, avocado slices, bell pepper strips (any color), and cream cheese (optional for added creaminess). For garnishing and dipping, opt for soy sauce, pickled ginger, and wasabi.

Step 1

Preparing the sushi rice

Rinse sushi rice under cold water until clear. Combine the rinsed rice with water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, covered, for 20 minutes until water is absorbed. Remove from heat and keep covered for an additional 10 minutes. In a separate bowl, dissolve rice vinegar, sugar, and salt. Gently fold this mixture into the cooked rice.

Step 2

Assembling your sushi rolls

Place a nori sheet on a bamboo rolling mat with the shiny side down. With wet hands (to prevent sticking), spread an even layer of prepared sushi rice onto three-quarters of the nori sheet, leaving space at one end. Arrange cucumber strips, avocado slices, bell pepper strips horizontally across the center over the rice layer. Add cream cheese if using.

Step 3

Rolling your sushi

Lift up the end nearest you while keeping hold on your fillings with your fingers and roll away from you using gentle pressure to form a tight roll. Stop when you reach just before where your rice ends on nori sheet so that when you finish rolling it sticks together easily due to moisture from rice.

Step 4

Cutting & serving

Moisten a sharp knife with water to prevent the sushi from sticking, then carefully slice your rolled sushi into six or eight pieces, depending on your preference for thickness. Serve these slices immediately with soy sauce for dipping. Additionally, offer pickled ginger and wasabi on the side, catering to those who enjoy an extra burst of flavor with their sushi experience.