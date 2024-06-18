In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian Yaki Udon in four easy steps.

Voila, a flavorful Japanese stir-fry is ready to serve!

Cook Japanese noodle stir-fry yaki udon with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:00 pm Jun 18, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Yaki Udon is a popular Japanese dish known for its simplicity and delicious taste. Originating from Japan, this stir-fried noodle dish incorporates udon noodles with a variety of vegetables and sauces, creating a savory meal that's both satisfying and easy to prepare. It's a versatile recipe that can be adapted to include any vegetables you have on hand. Without further ado, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegetarian and eggless Yaki Udon, you will need 200 grams of udon noodles, one tablespoon vegetable oil, two cloves garlic (minced), one onion (sliced), one carrot (julienned), one bell pepper (sliced), 100 grams of cabbage (shredded), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon mirin (optional), and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients are easily accessible and make for a flavorful dish.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Begin by cooking the udon noodles according to the package instructions. Usually, this involves boiling them in water for about four to five minutes until they are just tender. Once cooked, drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop them from cooking further. This ensures they remain firm and don't get mushy when stir-fried.

Step 2

Cooking the vegetables

Heat vegetable oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and sliced onion to the pan, sauteing until they start to soften and become fragrant. Then add julienned carrots and sliced bell peppers into the mix, continuing to cook for another three minutes or so until they're slightly tender but still crisp.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add the cooked udon noodles into the pan with your vegetables. Toss everything together gently so that the noodles don't break apart. Now it's time to season your dish by adding soy sauce and mirin if using; these will give your yaki udon its signature flavor profile. Stir well ensuring all ingredients are coated evenly with the sauces.

Step 4

Final touches

Finally, incorporate shredded cabbage into your stir-fry, mixing well for about two minutes. This allows the cabbage to wilt slightly while still retaining a bit of crunchiness, adding a nice texture contrast to the dish. Now is a good time for a taste test; adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed before taking it off the heat.