Vietnamese banh mi sandwich: Follow this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:56 pm Jun 12, 202405:56 pm

What's the story The banh mi sandwich, a quintessential Vietnamese street food, has gained international popularity. Originating from Vietnam's French colonial era, it represents a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisines. Traditionally, it features a crispy baguette filled with savory ingredients. In this vegetarian version, we use flavorful plant-based alternatives instead of meat, ensuring the sandwich can be enjoyed by everyone. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegetarian banh mi, gather one large baguette, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, one cup shredded carrots, one cup thinly sliced cucumber, one-half cup sliced radishes, one-quarter cup fresh cilantro leaves, two tablespoons vegan mayonnaise, and one tablespoon sriracha (optional). For tofu marinade, arrange for 200 grams firm tofu (pressed, sliced), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon maple syrup or sweetener.

Step 1

Prepare the tofu

Begin by marinating the tofu for flavor. Combine two tablespoons of soy sauce with one tablespoon of maple syrup in a bowl. Coat the pressed, sliced tofu thoroughly in this mixture. Allow it to marinate for at least 15 minutes, longer if possible. Then, fry the tofu slices in sesame oil over medium heat until golden brown on each side.

Step 2

Prepare vegetables and sauce

While your tofu is marinating or cooking, prepare your vegetables. Shred carrots finely using a grater or julienne peeler for texture and slice cucumbers and radishes thinly for crunchiness in your sandwich. Mix vegan mayonnaise with sriracha sauce in a small bowl to create a spicy mayo spread according to taste; adjust the amount of sriracha based on how spicy you like your sandwich.

Step 3

Assemble your banh mi

Begin by slicing your baguette lengthwise, ensuring it remains attached at one edge, much like a book. Generously apply the spicy mayo mixture to both inner sides. Layer the golden-brown, pan-fried tofu slices evenly. Follow this with a generous amount of shredded carrots, then add cucumber and radish slices for crunch. Finish with a layer of fresh cilantro leaves for a burst of flavor.

Step 4

Final touches

Once assembled, gently close your sandwich, pressing lightly so the ingredients meld without squashing the veggies too much. It's crucial to maintain their crunchiness. Optionally, slice into individual portions and serve immediately for the best flavor experience. This ensures each bite is a perfect blend of textures and tastes, truly embodying the freshness and zest of a classic banh mi.