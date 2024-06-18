In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Vietnamese banh mi with a twist using jackfruit.

Start by baking a mixture of jackfruit, soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and garlic, giving it a pulled pork-like texture.

Try this Vietnamese banh mi with jackfruit recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:50 am Jun 18, 202411:50 am

What's the story The Vietnamese banh mi, a fusion of French and Vietnamese cuisine, creates a flavorful sandwich loved worldwide. Traditionally featuring a baguette with various fillings, our version employs young green jackfruit as a meat substitute, making it vegetarian and eggless. This adaptation not only highlights the versatility of Vietnamese cooking but also responds to the increasing demand for plant-based options. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need a 14-ounce can of young green jackfruit in brine (drained), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon maple syrup, one teaspoon smoked paprika, two minced garlic cloves, one julienned small carrot, half a julienned cucumber, four small or two large baguettes (halved), fresh cilantro for garnish, mayonnaise (vegan preferred), and optional pickled vegetables (daikon and carrots).

Step 1

Prepare the jackfruit

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Mix the drained jackfruit with soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, and minced garlic in a bowl until well coated. Spread this on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for about 25 minutes or until edges slightly crisp. This gives the jackfruit a texture akin to pulled pork.

Step 2

Assemble the sandwiches

While the jackfruit bakes, begin preparing your vegetables. Julienne the carrot and cucumber into thin strips for added crunch. If opting for pickled vegetables like daikon radish and carrots, have them ready now. Then, slice your baguettes lengthwise, ensuring they are not cut all the way through, allowing them to hinge open like a book for easy filling.

Step 3

Add toppings and serve

Once the jackfruit has cooled slightly, begin to assemble your banh mi sandwiches. Spread mayonnaise on each side of the baguette halves, opting for vegan mayonnaise to maintain a plant-based option. Layer the baked jackfruit mixture onto the bread, followed by julienned carrots and cucumbers. If desired, top with pickled vegetables such as daikon and carrots to add an extra tangy flavor.