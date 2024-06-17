Crafting creamy avocado pesto pasta: A step-by-step recipe
Avocado pesto pasta combines the creamy texture of avocados with the fresh taste of pesto, all while being a vegetarian and eggless delight. Originating from a modern twist on traditional Italian cuisine, this dish has gained popularity for its health benefits and ease of preparation. Perfect for a quick dinner or a nutritious meal, let's get cooking!
Gather the following ingredients
To make this dish, gather two ripe avocados, one cup fresh basil leaves, two garlic cloves, two tablespoons lemon juice, half a cup pine nuts (reserve some for garnish), three-quarters cup olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and 500 grams of preferred pasta. Optionally, add cherry tomatoes and grated Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast for garnishing.
Preparing your pasta
Start by cooking the pasta according to the package instructions. Opt for al dente texture by boiling it in salted water as it retains a slight bite which pairs well with the creamy sauce. Once cooked, drain the pasta but reserve about one cup of the pasta water for later use in adjusting the sauce's consistency.
Crafting the Avocado Pesto Sauce
While the pasta cooks, prepare the avocado pesto sauce. In a food processor or blender, combine ripe avocados, fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and pine nuts (set some aside for garnish), with olive oil. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This process creates a creamy sauce ready to be mixed with your pasta.
Combining pasta with sauce
In a large mixing bowl, or back in the pot used for cooking the pasta, combine the drained pasta with the freshly prepared avocado pesto sauce. To achieve the perfect consistency — creamy yet not overly thick, allowing it to coat each strand of pasta evenly — gradually add the reserved pasta water. Adjust bit by bit until you reach the desired texture.
Final touches & serving
Serve immediately while warm. Garnish with reserved pine nuts, and add cherry tomatoes and grated Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast if desired. These additions not only provide a pop of color but also an extra layer of flavor to your creamy avocado pesto pasta. Enjoy it as is or with a side salad for added freshness, creating a complete, nutritious meal.