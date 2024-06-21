In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Thai-Italian fusion with this Thai green curry spaghetti recipe.

Start by boiling spaghetti and setting it aside.

Then, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, add green curry paste, and mix in your favorite veggies.

Simmer with coconut milk, soy sauce, and optional sugar until veggies are crisp-tender.

Finally, combine the pasta with the curry sauce, adjust the salt, and garnish with fresh basil for a mouthwatering meal.

What's the story Fusion Thai green curry spaghetti combines the aromatic flavors of Thai green curry with Italian spaghetti in a vegetarian, eggless dish. This culinary creation is a testament to the adaptability of global cuisines, blending different traditions into something uniquely delicious. Originating from the creativity of modern cooks who love mixing cultures, it's perfect for exploring international flavors. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this fusion dish, you'll need 200 grams of spaghetti, one tablespoon of olive oil, one small chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, 200 milliliters coconut milk, two tablespoons vegetarian green curry paste, one tablespoon soy sauce (or tamari), one teaspoon sugar (optional), salt to taste, fresh basil for garnish, and about one cup of mixed vegetables like bell peppers and peas.

Step 1

Preparing the spaghetti

Begin by boiling the spaghetti as per the package's instructions until it reaches an al dente texture. After it's cooked, carefully drain and set it aside. It's crucial not to let the pasta overcook since it will soften further when later combined with the curry sauce. To prevent the noodles from sticking together, toss them lightly with a bit of olive oil.

Step 2

Crafting the green curry sauce

In a large pan or wok over medium heat, add olive oil. Proceed to add chopped onions and minced garlic, sauteing them until they are soft but not browned. Following this, stir in the green curry paste, cooking for about one minute until it becomes fragrant. This step is crucial as it releases the aromatic flavors that are central to the dish's character.

Step 3

Combining sauce with vegetables

Add your choice of mixed vegetables to the pan, ensuring they are thoroughly coated with the curry mixture. Next, pour in the coconut milk along with soy sauce and, if you're using it, sugar. Bring everything to a gentle simmer. Allow it to cook until the vegetables are tender yet still crisp to the bite - approximately five minutes should suffice for this process.

Step 4

Bringing it all together

Add the cooked spaghetti to the curry and vegetable mix, ensuring it's well combined. Stir over low heat for two minutes, allowing the pasta to soak up the sauce. Taste and adjust the salt as needed, ensuring every bite is perfectly seasoned. This step is crucial for the spaghetti to fully absorb the aromatic flavors of the curry sauce, making each mouthful delicious.