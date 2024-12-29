Summarize Simplifying... In short Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has successfully conducted its first commercial flight validation test, marking a significant step towards its operational readiness.

Navi Mumbai airport conducts 1st commercial flight validation test

By Snehil Singh 04:59 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has successfully completed its first commercial flight validation test. An Indigo Airlines A320 aircraft landed on Runway 08/26, taking a major step toward the airport's operational readiness. The event was attended by senior officials from various aviation and government agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

CEO hails successful flight validation test at NMIA

The successful landing was greeted with a traditional water salute from two Crash Fire Tenders. Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, called the day momentous for NMIA. "The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalizing the airport, prioritizing safety at every step," he said.

NMIA's technical preparations and future operations

The validation flight confirmed the effective operation of Instrument Approach Procedures at NMIA, including technical assessments and landing-takeoff maneuvers. This paves the way for DGCA to validate the data collected and brings the airport closer to receiving its aerodrome license. Before this test, NMIA completed the calibration of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), crucial for establishing instrument approach procedures.

NMIA's inaugural landing and operational timeline

In October 2024, an Indian Air Force C-295 aircraft made an inaugural landing at NMIA, marking a significant milestone in the development of this greenfield international airport. The airport is set to start operations in early 2025. Once completed, it will have a capacity to handle over 90 million passengers annually with cargo handling of eight lakh tons per year.