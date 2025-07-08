'Too early to judge': Andrew McDonald on Sam Konstas's failures 

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has said that it is "too early" to judge Sam Konstas's Test career. The statement comes after Konstas scored 3, 5, 25, and a duck in his first two Tests of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies . McDonald, however, saw some signs of improvement in the young batsman during the match. "Four games in, eight innings, it's probably early for anyone to judge, really," McDonald said of Konstas' early Test career, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Mental resilience McDonald on Konstas's struggles McDonald stressed that the challenges of Test cricket aren't just about skill or technique, but also about dealing with pressure and other external factors. He said, "He's a player finding his feet in the environment." The coach also noted that Konstas showed positive intent and improved movement in his first innings of Grenada, compared to his previous performance. "I thought the way he structured up his first 20-odd balls, he had the positive intent, he was moving a lot better."

Upcoming matches 'Konstas will have great opportunities in domestic cricket' Konstas is likely to play in the four-day games on Australia's A tour of India in late September. He will also be available for the first Sheffield Shield games in early October, with four rounds scheduled before the Ashes. McDonald said there are "great opportunities" in domestic cricket at the start of the season, especially leading into any Test series.

Tour relevance McDonald on pace-bowler-dominated performance Ahead of the tour, McDonald had said it might not be possible to draw a strong connection between this tour and the Ashes. He reiterated his stance despite the pace-bowler-dominated performance rather than a significant role for spin. The coach said, "There's been a lot of variable bounce and sideways movement, so it's probably not similar to Australia."

Team strategy Coach acknowledges top-order's ongoing scrutiny The coach acknowledged the ongoing scrutiny of the top-order, but highlighted Cameron Green's half-century as a positive. He also defended Australia's comfortable wins in both Tests against West Indies. McDonald said, "For every failure in the top-order, the middle-order's been able to get us out of those situations and vice versa." He added he doesn't expect any changes for the final Test, which will be Mitchell Starc's 100th.