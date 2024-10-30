Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Chrome has introduced new tools to manage tabs that consume excessive resources.

The new features are rolling out in a phased mannner

Chrome adds new tools to manage memory-hungry tabs more effectively

By Akash Pandey 12:00 pm Oct 30, 202412:00 pm

What's the story Google has added new memory management features to its Chrome browser. The aim is to help users better manage tabs that are eating up too many resources. The updates include "Performance issue alerts" and improvements to the existing Memory Saver mode, which already works to free up resources from inactive background tabs.

Alert system

Performance issue alert: How it works

The new "Performance issue alerts" are triggered by a new Performance Detection tool when it detects a tab consuming more resources than required. These alerts appear next to the user's account thumbnail (on the top right) in Chrome's toolbar, represented by a small graphic resembling a speedometer. On clicking this icon, users are shown a list of tabs causing the issues and options to either "Dismiss" or "Fix now."

Mode enhancement

Memory Saver mode: Enhanced for better performance

Google has also improved its Memory Saver mode, a feature that first came to Chrome in 2022. The mode puts unused tabs on standby when they begin to overuse your computer's resources. Google now provides three modes under this feature: Standard, Balanced, and Advanced. Each mode is tailored with particular system requirements, and user browsing habits in mind for the best performance management.

User guide

How to access these new features

To try out these new features, users will have to head over to the three-dot menu on the top right corner of Chrome. From there, they can head over to Settings and click on the "Performance" tab on the left. This will open a new "Performance issue alerts" toggle under General, and updated Memory Saver options in Memory below that. It seems like the new features are rolling out in a phased manner.