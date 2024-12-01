How to reward streamers using YouTube's Super Chat
YouTube, the world's largest video-sharing platform, has been offering live-streaming capabilities over the past few years. These include the ability to go live from any device (even a phone) and an option called Super Chat, which allows viewers to stand out from the crowd of comments scrolling by at lightning speed. So, what is Super Chat and how to use it? Let's see.
How Super Chat works?
When a viewer uses Super Chat, their comment gets highlighted and remains on the screen for a longer duration. The more you pay, the longer your comment stays up. This way, you can not only get noticed by your favorite streamer but also support them by paying a certain amount of money.
How to send a Super Chat?
To send a Super Chat, you first have to find someone who is live streaming. This can be done by following your favorite channels, and waiting for them to go live or by going straight to youtube.com/live. Once you're in the stream, navigate to the chat box and click on the dollar sign next to it. Then, select 'Super Chat' option from there.
What else you can do?
Along with Super Chat, YouTube also provides the option to buy Super Stickers and Super Thanks. The former is a sticker pack that allows you to select a sticker for your comment, while the latter is an option to thank your favorite creator with money.