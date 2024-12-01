Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon Pay Gift Cards can be easily purchased through the Amazon app by selecting 'Gift Cards & Vouchers' under the Amazon Pay icon.

What is Amazon Pay Gift Card and how to buy?

What's the story E-commerce giant Amazon sells an item called Amazon Pay e-Gift Card on its platform. It is a perfect, instant, and convenient gift for every occasion to present to your near and dear ones. It can be used to purchase products across Amazon or make payments on any of the Amazon Pay partner websites. Let us take a look at how to buy it.

Steps to buy the cards

To buy an Amazon Pay Gift Card, first open the Amazon app on your phone. Next, click on the Amazon Pay icon, and tap on 'Gift Cards & Vouchers' from the homepage. Then, select a gift card of your desired value. Finally, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment for your desired gift card.

Eligible purchase options

You can use debit cards, credit cards, net banking, as well as UPI to pay for your Amazon Pay Gift Card. However, existing Amazon Pay Balance, debit/credit card issued outside of India, another gift card, corporate credit cards, EMI, and POD (pay on delivery) cannnot be used to buy such cards.