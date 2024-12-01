Summarize Simplifying... In short Returning items on Amazon Bazaar involves selecting the 'Return item' option under 'Orders', providing a reason, and scheduling a pickup.

Not all items are eligible for return

Want to schedule returns on Amazon Bazaar? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:03 pm Dec 01, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Amazon Bazaar, the popular store on the e-commerce giant's platform, has a comprehensive process for customers looking to schedule the return of their purchases. The procedure differs based on whether the item was delivered by the seller or marked as 'Amazon Delivered.' Here's a step-by-step guide on how to navigate through this process on Amazon and ensure a smooth return experience.

Step #1

Returning items delivered by Amazon

For products labeled as 'Amazon Delivered,' customers have to first tap on the 'Orders' button from the app menu in India. After this, they have to select the 'Return item' option. Notably, not all items are eligible for return, and in such cases, this option won't appear in the order details.

Step #2

Providing return details and refund preference

Once you select the 'Return item' option, you'll have to enter a reason for the return and provide additional details, if needed. You can also add more items in the same return request. Following this, you'll have to choose your preferred refund method under 'How can we make it right' and proceed further by clicking on 'Continue.'

Step #3

Scheduling pickup for return

The last step in the return process for 'Amazon Delivered' items is to schedule a pickup. Customers have to provide their address, date, and time for the pickup. However, do note that Amazon Bazaar may not provide a return pick-up option for some items. In such cases, customers will be required to ship the item back on their own.

Step #4

Returning items delivered by the seller

For items delivered directly by the seller, customers will have to follow a slightly different process. They will have to select 'Orders' from the app menu and select the product they want to return. Then, they should select 'Contact seller,' which will redirect them to the Seller Messaging Assistant. From here, they can select an appropriate option and start a conversation with the seller about their return request.

Step #5

Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee for unresponsive sellers

If a seller fails to respond to a customer's return request within three business days, Amazon Bazaar provides its A-to-Z Guarantee. This way, customers are not left empty-handed in case of non-responsive sellers. Notably, items fulfilled by a seller can only be returned once the seller approves the return request, adding an additional layer of communication in the process.