US: Woman arrested 13 months after Indian student's hit-and-run death
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in the United States over a year after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed an Indian student. The victim, Priyanshu Agwal, was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a vehicle at an intersection on October 18, 2023. The driver fled the scene without stopping. Agwal was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died about a week later.
Agwal was pursuing a master's degree in business analytics
Agwal, a Deoli native, had moved to the US in 2022 and was studying for a master's in business analytics at the University of New Haven. He was close to graduating and was actively applying for jobs when he died. The investigation into the incident took more than a year and involved collecting significant evidence against Augelli.
Police used mobile phone location data, video footage
Police used mobile phone location data, video footage, and DNA evidence to strengthen their case against Augelli. Investigators traced Augelli's vehicle to a Nissan Rogue with damage matching the collision. Forensic tests confirmed Agwal's DNA on her car. Augelli was arrested on November 18, 2024, and charged with one count of evading responsibility resulting in death.
Augelli made a brief court appearance
She appeared briefly in court on December 2 and is due to appear again on January 21, 2025. She continues to be held on a $100,000 bond. Agwal's brother Aman, who also graduated from the University of New Haven and now works in Idaho, spoke of his grief at a news conference. "I just want to say I miss my brother every day," Aman said.
New Haven Mayor highlighted Agwal's positive impact
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker emphasized Agwal's positive influence on those around him. Elicker said Agwal had "a big smile" and "an outgoing, charismatic personality." He added that Agwal's family decided to donate his heart, saving another person's life. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said there wasn't enough to charge Augelli initially. However, investigative efforts eventually placed her at the scene during the crash through GPS data from her cell phone carrier.