Summarize Simplifying... In short A researcher discovered the ancient Maya city, Valeriana, believed to have housed up to 50,000 people between 750 and 850 AD, while browsing Google.

The city, second only to Calakmul in density, was revealed through a LiDAR survey by a Mexican environmental monitoring organization.

The city's decline is thought to be due to climate change, as the dense population couldn't withstand drought conditions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The city features pyramids, sports fields, and causeways

How a researcher discovered ancient Maya city while browsing Google

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Oct 31, 202404:04 pm

What's the story In an extraordinary discovery, Luke Auld-Thomas, a PhD student at Tulane University in the US, has unearthed a long-lost Maya city. The ancient metropolis, dubbed Valeriana, was discovered hidden under the jungle canopy in Mexico's southeastern state of Campeche. The significant archeological find features pyramids, sports fields, causeways connecting districts, and amphitheaters. Auld-Thomas discovered this important find while browsing data online.

Technological assistance

LiDAR technology aids in unearthing Valeriana

The discovery of the hidden complex Valeriana was made possible by a LiDAR survey done by a Mexican organisation for environmental monitoring. The survey had mapped structures hidden under vegetation. Auld-Thomas took data from this LiDAR survey and processed it using archeological methods, leading to the discovery of Valeriana. "I was on something like page 16 of Google search and found a laser survey done by a Mexican organization for environmental monitoring," he told BBC.

About

Valeriana: A bustling ancient metropolis

The unearthed city of Valeriana was believed to have housed 30,000-50,000 people at its peak between 750 and 850 AD — more than the region's current population. Named after a nearby lagoon, the city is said to have the "hallmarks of a capital city." It is thought to be second only to Calakmul in density, which is considered the largest Maya site in ancient Latin America. Despite its historical significance, there are no known images of this lost city.

Layout

Architectural and cultural richness

Valeriana, covering some 16.6 square kilometers, was split between two main centers with massive buildings 2km apart. These were connected by dense houses and causeways. The city had two plazas with temple pyramids where Maya people would have worshiped, hidden treasures like jade masks, and buried their dead. An ancient ball game court and signs of a reservoir point to a well-planned urban landscape supporting a large population.

City's fall

Demise and the impact of climate change

While the exact reasons for Valeriana's decline and eventual abandonment remain unknown, archeologists suggest climate change played a significant role. The research indicates that the dense population of Maya civilizations could not withstand climate issues, leading to their collapse from 800 AD onwards. Auld-Thomas theorizes that "the landscape was just completely full of people at the onset of drought conditions and didn't have a lot of flexibility left."