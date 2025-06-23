Page Loader
Did US use Indian airspace for Iran operation? PIB clarifies
By Akash Pandey
Jun 23, 2025
06:33 am
What's the story

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims that the US military used Indian airspace for its Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The PIB Fact Check unit dismissed these allegations as "FAKE," clarifying that "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer." The clarification came in response to several social media posts making such claims.

Official clarification

What did PIB say?

The PIB Fact Check unit referred to a press briefing by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. He had detailed the alternative routes taken by US aircraft during Operation Midnight Hammer. The fact-checking body reiterated this in its post on X, refuting the claims circulating on social media.

Twitter Post

Take a look at PIB's post

Mission details

Operation Midnight Hammer: Details

On Sunday, after the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Caine said Operation Midnight Hammer aimed to "severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure." During a Pentagon press briefing, he showed a detailed map and timeline of the operation. It clearly indicated that no US aircraft entered Indian airspace during this mission.

Twitter Post

Caine's statements during the press briefing

Presidential announcement

Iran vows to continue its nuclear program

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that the "very successful" strikes targeted Iran's underground nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. From the White House, he said America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned Tehran of further retaliation if peace was not achieved. In response to these attacks, Iran condemned them as a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.