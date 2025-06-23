Did US use Indian airspace for Iran operation? PIB clarifies

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked claims that the US military used Indian airspace for its Operation Midnight Hammer against Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The PIB Fact Check unit dismissed these allegations as "FAKE," clarifying that "Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer." The clarification came in response to several social media posts making such claims.

Official clarification What did PIB say? The PIB Fact Check unit referred to a press briefing by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. He had detailed the alternative routes taken by US aircraft during Operation Midnight Hammer. The fact-checking body reiterated this in its post on X, refuting the claims circulating on social media.

Twitter Post Take a look at PIB's post Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is FAKE



❌Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation… pic.twitter.com/x28NSkUzEh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 22, 2025

Mission details Operation Midnight Hammer: Details On Sunday, after the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Caine said Operation Midnight Hammer aimed to "severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure." During a Pentagon press briefing, he showed a detailed map and timeline of the operation. It clearly indicated that no US aircraft entered Indian airspace during this mission.

Twitter Post Caine's statements during the press briefing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine (@thejointstaff) on Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER: "This was the largest B-2 operation strike in U.S. history." pic.twitter.com/VeyUjP84JT — CSPAN (@cspan) June 22, 2025