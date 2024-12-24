Summarize Simplifying... In short Since 1955, the NORAD Tracks Santa site has been offering real-time updates on Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole, using radar, satellites, and infrared sensors that detect heat from Santa's reindeer's glowing nose.

The site also features interactive games, festive music, stories about Santa, and movies about Santa and NORAD's history.

NORAD has been tracking Santa for nearly 70 years

Christmas 2024: Here's how to track Santa Claus's journey online

What's the story As the world gears up to celebrate Christmas, kids can now follow Santa Claus's journey in real-time. Thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Tracks Santa program, the initiative has been bringing joy to families for nearly seven decades. NORAD provides an interactive tracking experience on its dedicated website and mobile app, that can be downloaded for free from the official NORAD site.

Tracking features

NORAD's website offers real-time updates on Santa's location

The NORAD Tracks Santa site gives real-time updates on Santa's whereabouts as he leaves the North Pole. It also has a range of interactive facilities including games in The Arcade, festive music at The Music Stage, and heartwarming stories about Santa's adventures in The Library. You can also watch movies about Santa and learn about NORAD's history and mission at The Theater.

Origin story

The tradition of tracking began in 1955

The tradition of tracking Santa started in 1955, when a misprint in a department store advertisement prompted kids to call a military hotline to talk to Santa. Colonel Harry Shoup, who picked up the call, decided to keep offering updates on Santa's travels, thus starting this beloved tradition. Every year on Christmas Eve, volunteers at NORAD's headquarters in Colorado Springs answer questions like "When is Santa coming?" and "Am I on the naughty or nice list?"

Technology

NORAD uses radar, satellites to track Santa's journey

NORAD employs a mix of radar, satellites, and Santa's glowing reindeer nose (which emits enough heat to be detected by infrared sensors) to track Santa's every move. It all starts early on Christmas Eve when NORAD's systems in Alaska and Canada initially detect Santa Claus as he departs from the North Pole. By the time he crosses the international dateline, real-time tracking starts with volunteers on hand to provide updates.