Forgot email ID? Here's how to sign in to YouTube
Forgetting the email address linked with a YouTube account can be a real pain. But, worry not, there is a pretty simple way to get it back. All you have to do is use the username recovery tool, and enter some information like a phone number/recovery email address associated with the account, and the full name registered on it. Here's how it works.
Utilize the username recovery tool
The first step in recovering a forgotten email address is to use the username recovery tool. This online platform has been specifically designed to help users recover their lost account information. It is where the recovery process starts and takes you through the next steps.
Provide necessary account information
The next step in the recovery process involves entering some details linked to your account. This includes a phone number/recovery email address associated with the account, as well as the full name on it. These details are important for verifying ownership, and enabling successful recovery of the forgotten email address.
Confirm account ownership
Once you've provided the required details, you'll have to verify your account ownership. This is done by entering a code sent to your phone number or recovery email address. The idea here is to ensure that only the real owner can access and recover the forgotten email address, thereby improving the security of the account.
Identify your account's username
The last step in the recovery process is to find your account username from a list that appears after confirmation. The list would include different usernames linked with the given phone number or recovery email address. You will have to find your own account username from this list to recover your forgotten email address successfully. Once you find it, you can use it to login to your YouTube account.