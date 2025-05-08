What's the story

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reiterated that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was the "original escalation," and a fitting response has been given by the Indian armed forces.

During a press briefing, he dismissed the claim that civilians were killed in the strike, saying, "Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation."

"No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit."