'Pakistan giving terrorists state funeral': India dismisses 'civilians killed' claim
What's the story
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reiterated that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was the "original escalation," and a fitting response has been given by the Indian armed forces.
During a press briefing, he dismissed the claim that civilians were killed in the strike, saying, "Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation."
"No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit."
Terrorist attack
Pahalgam attack: A turning point
Misri also addressed footage circulating on social media that shows terrorists attending funerals of the slain, stating that India finds it strange that civilians' funerals are carried out with coffins wrapped in their national flag.
"The individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to us," he said.
Gurdwara
Pakistan attacked gurdwara in Poonch
He further debunked the claims by Pakistan that mosques and religious structures were destroyed in India's operation, saying Islamabad was the one that launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community of J&K.
The attack, according to him, hit a gurdwara in Poonch and Sikh community members.
"Three individuals were killed in the attacks... A total of 16 civilians have been killed in Poonch and several others have been injured," he said.
Osama
Pakistan home to large number of UN-proscribed terrorists: Misri
It is also a repeated fact that Pakistan was where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr, he added.
"Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN-proscribed terrorists and also to terrorists proscribed by many countries...You must have seen in the last few days, their defense minister and former foreign minister accepted their country's involvement with such terror groups."
Warning
'Any attempt at further escalation will be responded'
He then warned that if there is an attempt at further escalation by Pakistan, it will be responded to in an appropriate domain, leaving the choice up to Pakistan.
India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday, avenging the Pahalgam terror attack.
On May 8 morning, Pakistan attempted to escalate tension by targeting military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of India.
However, they were neutralized by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defense systems.